Ubisoft Pushing Players to Arcade in New and Uninteresting Far Cry 5 Live Event

Last week’s Far Cry 5 live event tasked players with roasting animals alive, but this week’s Arcade Dawn event is doing something a little bit different. In what appears to be an effort to get players toying around with Far Cry Arcade, the entire Far Cry 5 live event is about visiting arcade machines in Hope County that pull you out of the main campaign and into Arcade. There’s a personal reward and a community reward for reaching certain thresholds.

For the personal reward, you’ll have play in the Far Cry Arcade for 40 minutes (after opting in to the event). For the community reward, Far Cry 5 needs to have 2.4 million minutes logged in the arcade by the community. Again, players will need to opt in for their time to count.

The rewards are Vector with the arcade color scheme skin, and a player costume with the same color scheme. The event is a good way for Ubisoft to push players to the Far Cry Arcade portion of the game if they haven’t checked it out yet, but it’s rather uninteresting in terms of giving players new and creative tasks within the world. Hopefully future Far Cry 5 live events take a more unique approach than simply asking players to play the multiplayer/player-created portion of the game.

Far Cry 5 has broken numerous sales records for Ubisoft. It became the fastest selling title in the series, selling over five million copies in one week. It was also the most downloaded PS4 game in March, after only being out for a short time during the month.

If you haven’t jumped into Far Cry 5 yet, check out our review where we pointed out some flaws in the game, but admit it’s tons of fun to play.

Far Cry 5 takes steps forward by upping the stakes with a sinister villain and bold new setting, while also stumbling backwards with its non-linear approach and separation of character progression from the world. A silent protagonist and convenient MacGuffin undermine the imposing nature of The Father and Eden’s Gate, though I still think Joseph Seed is the best Far Cry villain yet. Clear effort went into making sure Far Cry in America would work, as well as giving the player a lot of freedom. Those pieces came at the expense of meaningful progression and solid narrative structure to fully support the ominous cast. It handles the balance between goofy and serious clumsily, leaving me not quite sure which it wants to be more. For both better and worse, Far Cry 5 is a far cry from those that came before, though it’s still a lot of fun to play.

What kinds of things would you like to see Ubisoft do in future Far Cry 5 live events?