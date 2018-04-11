Go Behind-the-Scenes with Horror Action-RPG DOLMEN

Today, Brazilian developers Massive Work Studio has debuted a brand new, behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming SoulsBorne-inspired, horror action-RPG DOLMEN. The game – which recently went up on Kickstarter and projects to hit its $90,000 goal – sees players going on an investigation that focuses on the past and future of an alien planet, with the main character of the game tasked with figuring out the truth behind a lost part of the galaxy.

You can check out the behind-the-scenes video, which goes through the creation of the game, below:

For more on the upcoming DOLMEN, including some backstory on the game that players can anticipate to find, check out below:

Cosmic Horror and Sci-Fi are two ways to talk about Dolmen. It is a third person action game with RPG elements but with a lovecraftian plot that calls players to find what’s behind the darkest secret of the universe! A forgotten planet called Revion Prime will be the place where the action takes part. And it won’t be easy: Adaptation and exploration will be your main weapons as you craft new items and equipments from your enemies’ carcasses! Every step can be your last one! Use your experience points to improve yourself and face what no human has ever faced. After all, quoting David Hume: “The life of man is of no greater importance to the universe than that of an oyster.” Maybe he was right… Or not.

DOLMEN is currently planned to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in late 2019.