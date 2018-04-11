ELEX Wins Big at the German Games Award 2018 Event

Developer Piranha Bytes and publisher THQ Nordic have plenty of reason to celebrate. Their hit action RPG game, ELEX, has won the People’s Choice Award at the German Games Award 2018, which took place this week in Monaco.

ELEX had also been nominated for Best Game Design, which is a highly commendable acknowledgement in and of itself.

THQ Nordic PR manager, Florian Emmerich, stated: “The People’s Choice Award is the one we cherish the most, as it marks the appreciation of exactly those people whom Piranha Bytes make their games for: The gamers.”

This marks the third year in a row in which an open world RPG takes the crown, starting with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2016 followed by its expansion pack, Blood & Wine.

While ELEX was received to mixed reviews by critics and gamers alike, it certainly hasn’t stopped it from beating similar titles in the genre. Those interested in post-apocalyptic fantasy games will certainly appreciate everything the game has to offer.

Explore a world in which a mysterious resource gives people extraordinary abilities, but gradually turns them into cold and often violent creatures. Will you let this phenomenon change the world as we know it, or are you going to fight and restore humanity’s roots?

Here are some of the game’s main features:

Explore a vast, open world with no initial barriers or loading screens.

Players are given the freedom to help or destroy whomever you wish, but be careful, as the ripple effects can drastically change the story.

Fight on the ground and from mid-air. Experiment with complete freedom of movement and gain the upper hand as you progress through the game.

Deep character development means you’re not limited to certain classes or heroes. Become whomever you wish and shape the course of the game to your liking.

How do you feel about ELEX and its recent People’s Choice Award? If interested, the game is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Via: GamingConviction]