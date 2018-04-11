Japanese Sales Chart: Far Cry 5 Continues to Sell Well After Launch

Far Cry 5 continues to impress after its launch, as it has once again taken one of the top spots of the Japanese slaes chart for this week. The recently released Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom also had a good week, as it did just enough to keep itself wedged firmly into the top 10 best-selling games of the week. As far as hardware goes, the PlayStation 4 was once again one of the two highest selling consoles, with the PlaySation 4 Pro also outselling most of the other competition and slotting into the top five overall.

In a surprising twist, absolutely no new titles did well enough to make it into the top 20, so all of the games on the list have already been out for at least a week.

According to Media Create, here’s the 20 best-selling retail games (new releases are bolded), along with how each system sold in Japan from February 12 to February 18, 2018:

Kirby: Star Allies (Switch) – 35,319 (392,413) Far Cry 5 (PS4) – 26,32 (102,206) Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 21,890) (2,213,56) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 13,849 (1,460,835) Super Robot Wars X (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 11,063 (100,322) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Switch) – 8,551 (947,541) Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Switch) – 8,211 (1,684,107) Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 8,202 (83,067) Detective Pikachu (3DS) – 6,959 (64,556) Super Robot Wars X (Limited Edition Included) (PSVR) – 6,564 (60,606) Monster Hunter: World (Limited and Bundle Editions Included) (PS4) – 5,189 (1,999,415) Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon (3DS) 5,062 (1,610,978) Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 4,789 (37,338) Valkyrie Chronicles 4 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 4,749 (76,778) Attack on Titan 2 (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 4,630 (49,279) Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) – 3,951 (27,005) 1-2-Switch (Switch) – 3,795 (427,721) Hokuto ga Gotoku (Limited Edition Included) (PS4) – 3,757 (160,562) Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (PS4) – 3,596 (35,276) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch) – 3,531 (141,100) Systems (Previous Week) Switch – 40,016 (44,033) PlayStation 4 – 9,530 (17,457) New 2DS LL – 5,006 (5,517) PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,970 (7,868) New 3DS LL – 3,865 (3,936) PlayStation Vita – 2,929 (3,992) 2DS – 551 (756) Xbox One – 72 (76) Xbox One X – 47 (77)

[Source: Gematsu]