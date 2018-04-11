Experience 10 New Servants As Fate/EXTELLA Link Gets A Western Release



Marvelous has just announced that there will be a western release for Fate/EXTELLA Link, a sequel to Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star. The game will be available for the PS4 and the PS Vita. EXTELLA Link will be published by XSEED Games, and they will add an online play feature for the PS4.

More info on the game can be found below:

About Fate/EXTELLA LINK Picking up where the story ended in Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, Fate/EXTELLA LINK expands the roster of playable Servants with ten new legendary heroes added to the original selection of 16. These new Servants hail from other entries in the Fate series and include the likes of Astolfo, Scàthach, and Francis Drake. The high-speed action gameplay of Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star continues with improved visuals and new battle mechanics in both single-player and an added multiplayer mode supporting four-on-four online battles. Players will also be able to move freely around their new base camp—a medieval cathedral suspended in the sky—and interact with Servants to build bonds with them, taking on side missions that further flesh out their backstories. Developed by Marvelous and slated for publishing in North America on PS4™ system and “PS Vita” system by XSEED Games, Fate/EXTELLA LINK will release this winter both digitally and physically on PS4™ system and digitally on “PS Vita” system. More release details will be shared at a future time. This title has not been rated by the ESRB.

Fate/EXTELLA Link will continue the epic story of Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, where three factions are vying control for two legendary items that will determine the fate of humanity. Saber from the Fate/Stay night series made an appearance in Umbral Star, trying to stop the war between the three factions. EXTELLA Link is the third installment of the Fate/Extra universe.