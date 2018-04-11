New World of Tanks Event Announced, With Some Help From Space

To celebrate the launch of World of Tanks 1.0, the folks behind the game are aiming to take players to a place they’ve never been before: space. Today, they’ve announced that they are launching a new, Stellar Bonus in-game event starting onApril 12 at 4:20am PST. Joining in for the the announcement of the event, World of Tanks enlisted the help of Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold, and Oleg Artemyev, three members aboard the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft en route to the International Space Station.

Not only will the folks aboard the ISS be beaming down goodies to players, it’s actually very easy to claim them! In order to get involved with the event, players simply have to log-in to their World of Tanks account and play one battle during the event. After doing so, they’ll receive a Stellar Bonus that contains a ton of valuable in-game boosters, including:

What the Stellar Bonus nets you: +100% combat XP personal reserve (1 hour)

+300% crew XP personal reserve (1 hour)

+300% free XP personal reserve (1 hour)

+50% credits personal reserve (1 hour)

In other World of Tanks news, the console versions of the game have recently passed a huge milestone, hitting 14 million players worldwide. For more on that, check out below:

This month marks four years since World of Tanks saw its first release on consoles, and to mark the occasion, Wargaming has revealed that the game’s console versions have accumulated a player base of 14 million across the globe. “We are proud to be celebrating our four year anniversary with our tankers,” said TJ Wagner, Executive Producer and Project Lead at Wargaming West. “The dedication of the World of Tanks community has made every success in this game possible, and we look forward to sharing our combined passion for many more years to come – not only with new content, but also surprising additions in the near future.”

World of Tanks is available now.