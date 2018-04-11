March With Nobunaga Oda As His Ambition Reaches The West



KOEI Tecmo America is proud to announce that Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi will be having a western release for the PS4. This latest standalone entry to the company’s Grand Strategy series focuses on the events during the Sengoku Warring States period in Japan. Players will be able to relieve the most popular battles that shaped the Land of the Rising Sun – from the establishment of the Japanese clans to the emergence of the very first Shogunate.

Those not familiar with the game can read about it here, via KOEI Tecmo:

Marking the series’ 35th anniversary, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi remains true to the long-running franchise’s historical simulation gameplay; allowing players to relive some of the most epic battles and notable events of the Sengoku Era in Japan. The Sengoku Era was a period where regional lords fiercely fought for supremacy, to claim dominance and unite the lands. Players will have to exploit a wide breadth of tactical options to create fresh strategies that allow new ways to gain an advantage over the opponent. Strategies do not only focus on the Military Campaigns, but also on managing the Production Facilities and Trade Routes to continuously expand territory and increase the strength of the army. These elements are further enhanced through the introduction of the Resolve System; where each officer has their own set of aspirations that will depict how they will act in a given situation and gameplay will change accordingly, with new tactics needed to accommodate opposing or similar viewpoints. With the Resolve System officers will be showcase a more human and personal feel, providing players a deeper insight into the historical simulation the series is renowned for.

In light of this announcement, KOEI Tecmo released several screenshots that shows the Grand Strategy game feature at work. And finally, they released a trailer that introduces Taishi’s deep, strategical gameplay.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi will be marching on to the PS4 on June 5, 2018.

Screenshots of the game can be found below: