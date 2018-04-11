New Rival Megagun Trailer and Release Window Revealed

Those who grew up with classic shoot-em ups, or shmups, will be delighted to learn that Spacewave Software have published a new trailer and release window for their upcoming arcade title, Rival Megagun.

Watch this new, exciting Rival Megagun trailer below:



The game, published by Degica Games, is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2018 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Rival Megagun is essentially a classic vertical shooter with a highly competitive twist. The game pits you against another player – locally or online – in frantic split-screen matches where you battle using a wide range of devastating attacks.

Players can choose from multiple heroes, each providing unique weapons and skills. And if you enjoy destroying gigantic bosses, your opponent has the ability to transform into a “Mega Gunship” to really kick things up a notch.

Thankfully Rival Megagun isn’t just about player-versus-player combat, as it features a lengthy single-player mode with a more traditional gameplay and style.

A playable demo will be made available at Tokyo Sandbox 2018 from April 14-15, as well as BitSummit 2018 on May 12-13.

While shmups are certainly not as popular as they once were, we commend Spacewave Software for breathing new life into an otherwise worn out genre. Regardless of the game’s outcome upon release, we have to admire the way it brilliantly mixes old and new gameplay mechanics.

Be sure to get your hands on Rival Megagun when it shoots its way into PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this year.

[Via: Gematsu]