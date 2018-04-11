Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Coming to the West Later This Year

Developers Marvelous have announced today that Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be getting a North American release on PlayStation 4 and PC sometime this fall. The game, a full 3D remake of the original Senran Kagura Burst, has been teased for some time by the studio, but players had no information regarding a Western release. Now, it looks like the game will be launching digitally and physically later this year.

You can check out over 10 minutes of gameplay from the upcoming remake below:

For more on the upcoming game, check out how Marvelous describes the remake, and let us know in the comments if you’ll be picking up the remake when it launches:

Originally released under the name SENRAN KAGURA Burst in North America and serving as a “director’s cut”-style take on the inaugural entry in this now storied series, SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal brings the prior release’s classic 2.5D action to modern hardware with a full 3D remake and a fresh retelling of the story that started it all. This fast-paced brawler will provide updated combat mechanics and character models, as well as all-new special effects for a voluptuous visual feast! The series’ popular Dressing Room mode continues to see expansions too, with a wealth of new outfits and options that allow players to customize their favorite girls’ looks and styles. With additional DLC episodes to come that will reveal new story episodes for Yumi and Miyabi detailing their histories prior to meeting Asuka and Homura, SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal delivers an authentic recreation of the original game while ensuring that series fans will have plenty of new content to look forward to!

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will launch in North America sometime this fall.