Super Hyperactive Ninja is a Platforming Nostalgia Infused With Caffeine



Super Hyperactive Ninja is a speedrunner’s best dream and worst nightmare. The developers describe it as a “fast-paced hyper-caffeinated action-platformer in 2D.”

The game is made possible by a joint effort of two Barcelona-based companies: Grimorio of Games, a small game developer team, and JanduSoft, a Catalonian game company founded in 2012.

More details about the game down below, via their official website:

History Super Hyperactive Ninja is a remake-reboot of Hyperactive Ninja, an Android game developed by Ninja Coders (David León and Víctor Pedreño). The game has been completely rebuilt from scratch, adapted for non-touch controls and with lots of new mechanics. Our goal is to bring Super Hyperactive Ninja to passionate gamers as us, who are in search for a fun and challenging videogame. Super Hyperactive Ninja is full of secrets, references and jokes we hope you can enjoy. We are developing Super Hyperactive Ninja in Game Maker Studio, and we aim to bring it to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita and Xbox One. If you run out of caffeine, it’s GAME OVER! The evil Shogun has stolen all the coffee from the secret ninja village of Kohinomura, recover it before you fall asleep! You will play as Kohimaru, the last of the Coffee-Nin, to defeat the Shogun’s army of evil ninjas and samurai, and his great yokai generals. Save your fellows and recover the Legendary Coffee, which it’s said to grant infinite energy to the one who takes it whole without milk. Use the power of caffeine to enter Hyperactive Mode, to run faster and kill enemies, but use it wisely! You won’t be able to change direction while in Hyperactive Mode, and it drains your energy faster. Features More than 50 levels of fast paced hyperactive action

Difficult and challenging, but fair

Speedrun friendly

Discover new ways to play and secret paths using the unlockable items and characters

Hidden 2-player fighting mode

Guest characters from awesome indie games

Super Hyperactive Ninja will be out this year.

Checkout screenshots from the game below: