The Witcher 3 HDR Patch is Now Live, Adding HDR Support to PS4 and PS4 Pro

CD Projekt Red announced today that the long awaited HDR Support patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally live. According to the studio, the patch not only contains HDR support for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, but also has various stability improvements, bug fixing, and all other manners of improvements. Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 Pro users, it doesn’t seem like the inclusion of 4K support is available just yet, but with HDR now out, it shouldn’t be too long before the 4K mode is added to the game.

For a full look at what is included in the latest update to the game, check out below for the brief – but important – patch notes:

List of changes: HDR support;

various performance optimizations;

stability improvements;

localization bugfixing;

minor visual improvements.

Back in 2017 when the patch was formally announced, it seemed like the team at CD Projekt Red was trying to emulate a then-recent patch to the Xbox One X version of the game. With most of the updates planned back then out today, we’re still looking forward to the 4K and Performance Modes planned for the game. For more on the other changes planned in the future, check out below:

CD Projekt Red has already said an upgrade patch that will introduce HDR support will be released for the PlayStation 4 Pro as well. The list of changes for the Xbox One X can be found below, but no word on if they will appear on the PS4 patch for certain: 2 new graphic modes: 4K Mode and Performance Mode

support for 4K resolution

HDR support

enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering

higher resolutions textures

dynamic resolution scaling (from 1080p to 4K)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now.