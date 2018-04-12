A Shooting Guard That Skywalks – 3on3 FreeStyle Just Made a New Jordan



A new update patch for for 3on3 FreeStyle is coming this April. Various improvements to the game’s QoL will be implemented, as well as an addition of a new character: Jason!

More details on Jason down below, via Joycity:

A new premium character Jason is a shooting guard with a cool Skywalk dunk skill. He allows for more strategic and detailed offensive play from the free throw line and half court. Jason is the perfect character for players wanting flashy b-ball moves and strategy at the same time. To celebrate the addition of Jason, exclusive outfits will be available for 2 weeks post launch.

Two important updates on the game includes option of creating your very own custom avatar, and the addition of “Crew Hangout.” More details down below:

The new update is also adding an option for players to create a custom avatar. The players will now be able to create their own virtual avatars in-game with unique outfits, skin tones and hair styles. More customization options will be added in the future. The April update rounds out with addition of the Crew Hangout. It’s a housing space specifically for your crew gather together and explore around the town, talk about matches and just hangout with their new avatars. Crew related features such as Crew Quests to earn exclusive Tokens and earn avatar items.



For those who don’t know, 3on3 FreeStyle is a free-to-play street basketball game. It focuses on fast-paced and interactive gameplay with a lot of features. Players will have the ability to choose from a myriad of unique characters. 3on3 can be played online with co-op mode, and the streamlined controls allows fun for players with varying skill levels. More information about the game below:

3on3 FreeStyle keeps the successful formula from FreeStyle 1 and FreeStyle 2 and streamlines it for the modern audience by adding a new progression system, simpler revamped interface, and full controller-based gameplay. With over 500,000 players already playing the PlayStation® 4 version, and a sizeable following in North America, Europe and Japan, 3on3 FreeStyle is one of the top free-to-play games on PlayStation® 4.

The game is available right now on the PS4.