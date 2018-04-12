2D Animated Adventure Game Forgotton Anne Gets Release Date

Square Enix Collective has announced today that the 2D cinematic animated adventure Forgotton Anne will launch next month, where it will release on May 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. An ode to the classic animated games of the 80s, Forgotton Anne will see players exploring the mysterious Forgotten Lands, a hidden dimension that houses all lost items from the human worlds, in an effort to find your way home.

You can check out a brand new trailer for the upcoming game below:

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to watch gamers and critics alike tuck into Forgotton Anne’s early builds over the last 12 months, but now’s when things get really exciting,” said Alfred Nguyen, Creative Director and Co-founder of ThroughLine Games. “We think we’ve created a world that both pays homage to some of the biggest anime films but also takes the art form in a different direction, giving players the chance to live out an animated adventure for real.”

For more information on Forgotton Anne, check out below for a brief overview of the story:

Forgotton Anne is a dazzling, story-driven, hand-crafted 2D cinematic adventure focused on the mysterious Forgotten Lands: the hidden dimension where all mislaid items from the human world – the odd socks, the lost letters, the missing toys – all linger. With the help of the Forgotlings – creatures formed out of all of these missing items – the trapped Anne and Master Bonku begin a quest to find their way home. It’s a story full of emotion, and one layered with a combination of light 2D puzzle platforming and dialogue choices.

Forgotton Anne will launch on May 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.