Metal Max Xeno is Making its Way to North America and Europe

NIS America just announced that the latest game in the popular Metal Max series, Metal Max Xeno, is coming to the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe this fall. Selling at an attractive $39.99, the game will contain Japanese audio along with English text.

Those looking for additional goodies can get their hands on a limited edition for $59.99, which also includes an original soundtrack, Iron Base pin, as well as an official art book. This collector’s box is now available for pre-order on the NIS America Online Store.

Here is a brand new Metal Max Xeno trailer to get your juices flowing in the meantime:



While the Metal Max franchise now contains six titles, this marks the first time the game appears on PlayStation 4. Its territorial expansion will effectively allow a broader range of players to finally experience it, which hopefully opens the door to future releases on the console.

For those unfamiliar, Metal Max Xeno is a role-playing game that mainly deals with humanity’s imminent extinction. After a highly advanced computer became self-aware, it took over humankind and destroyed everyone who opposed it. This vast destruction gave rise to an ambitious victim named Talis, which must now find a way to defeat a new world run by ruthless machines.

Metal Max Xeno features:

Explore a vast, detailed wasteland and form new allies along the way

Strategize and plan the best way to ambush and attack your enemies

Customize powerful tanks and upgrade them with over 500 parts

Metal Max Xeno was developed by Kadokawa Games, Cattle Call, and 24Frame. The game is set for release on April 19 in Japan for both PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, while the English version will be available on PS4 later this fall.

[Via: Gematsu]