Rainbow Six Siege Reaches 30 Million Players

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has reached quite a milestone today. Ubisoft just announced that the popular tactical shooter has surpassed 30 million active subscribers across all platforms, making it one of the most popular multiplayer titles currently available.

The company made the announcement through its official Rainbow Six Siege account on Twitter, adding: “Thank you to our 30 million players.”

Thank you to our 30 million players. pic.twitter.com/ffCXkg7fLO — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 12, 2018

Though initial sales were unimpressive when the game launched in December 2015, it gradually found its footing thanks to its “games as a service” model. By November 2017, Ubisoft had announced Rainbow Six Siege had reached 25 million active players, and now it seems they have an additional five million reasons to celebrate.

Turning the game into an esports entry has also done it a big favor, which greatly increased its popularity over the years. In fact, Rainbow Six Siege recently attracted 321,000 concurrent viewers to their 2018 Six Invitational, the largest esports championship to date. This also accounted for more than 6.2 million hours watched throughout the event.

“On behalf of the entire team, we wanted to thank every member of our diverse, global community for their support of our game,” stated brand director Alexandre Remy. “Our players are the most valuable element to our game. Over the last three years we have endeavored to create a solid community built on transparency as we grow and evolve the ever-expanding world of Rainbow: Six Siege. We are so tremendously honored to achieve this milestone, and we will continue to do everything we can to earn each and every new person that decides to play.”

Ubisoft has also shown continued support through regular content updates and tweaks, including the popular Operation Chimera expansion, along with its limited-time Outbreak event.

Have you gotten your hands on this popular multiplayer beast yet? If not, be sure to read our highly recommended Rainbow Six Siege review and join in the fun.

[Via: VentureBeat]