Dynasty Warriors 9 Gets a New Update Patch to Version 1.07

Koei Tecmo has just delivered a new title update patch for Dynasty Warriors 9, bringing the game up to version 1.7.0. Unlike the previous 1.6.0 update which added a new feature in Photo mode, this patch just simply fixes a number of issues in the game.

You can read the patch notes right below:

Corrected an issue in which the Chapter 11 Mission “Deliver the Fake Note” could not be completed.

Corrected an issue in which, when starting Free Mode without having played the Story Mode, the default weapons of officers would disappear.

Corrected an issue in which the screen would become dark when viewing events and movies from the Gallery.

Corrected an issue in which the player would become buried in the ground after completing the Chapter 7 Mission “Liu Bei’s Escape”.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

On a related news, the Steam version of Dynasty Warriors 9 just received additions of Chinese voices and Japanese & Chinese UI options today. The PlayStation 4 version (and also Xbox One) already have all language options included from launch.

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam since February 2018. Post-launch DLC planned to be released in April and beyond will add Hideaway furniture and new weapons, as well as turning NPCs like Yuan Shu and Dong Bai into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]