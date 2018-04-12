Take to the Skies in Rogue Aces, Officially Out Today on PS4

Get ready to take to the skies, as Curve Digital has announced today that the aerial combat arcade rogue-lite Rogue Aces is officially out today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. The game will run players $12.99 across all platforms, and to celebrate the news Curve Digital has released a brand new trailer for the game that showcases some of the fighter pilot mayhem players will experience when they jump into the cockpit.

For more on the upcoming Rogue Aces, make sure to check out a brief description of the title below, courtesy of Curve Digital:

Rogue Aces asks players to turn the tide of the war as they battle for supremacy across the air, sea and ground over 100 increasingly challenging procedurally generated missions. Using one analogue stick to control the direction of the propeller plane while the other controls the throttle, combat is frantic but graceful, encouraging daring acrobatic manoeuvres. Each plane carries a finite amount of fuel to capture enemy bases and destroy enemy forces making strategic planning, replenishing and repairs a must across its colourful 1940s styled levels. Players will face an array of challenges in Rogue Aces. Missions include freeing prisoners of war, halting enemy parachuters and protecting ally buildings from enemy bombers. The game’s in-depth arcade scoring system encourages multiple playthroughs while Barons, the toughest propeller plane enemies in the game are staunch in-air adversaries. Rogue Aces also features multiple game modes in addition to its campaign. Veteran Campaign, Bomber Defence and Rogue Ace Mode all offer vary experiences while PlayStation 4 and PS Vita owners will be experience cross buy and cross play alongside online leaderboards.

Rogue Aces will release on April 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch.