Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Adds Ryouki and More DLC Playable Characters

Marvelous has just released another set of DLC playable characters for Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal. It turns out that they are not only adding the base Shinovi Versus roster, as they have added three more characters that appeared in Senran Kagura Estival Versus: Kagura, Naraku, and Ryouki.

Kagura is a mysterious girl who reincarnates once every 100 years to exterminate Phantoms, and she can unleash bloody wave attacks with just her hands. Naraku has the sole objective of protecting Kagura and following her orders; she fights by using iron balls chained to both of her legs. Ryouki is the elder sister of Ryoubi and Ryouna who died in the previous war but was able to be partially resurrected in the Kagura Millenium Festival. Although she mainly fights with a shotgun and a shield, she can also use her casket in her move set.

This DLC set is already available at the Japanese PlayStation Store right now, but Marvelous is temporarily setting it to be free until April 25, after which the DLC will become priced. If you have a Japanese PSN account, be sure to get this DLC quickly!

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal has been released for PlayStation 4 in Japan by Marvelous since February 22. XSEED and Marvelous Europe have recently announced that this game will be finally coming to North America and Europe on PlayStation 4 and PC this Fall.

[Source: Marvelous]