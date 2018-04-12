A New Character Has Been Added to SoulCalibur VI

For those excited about the upcoming SoulCalibur VI, Bandai Namco has some more great news for you. Earlier today, the studio announced that Siegfried Schtauffen, a character whose story began in the original Soul Edge, will be making his way to the game and joining the official roster. In order to celebrate the release, Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new introduction trailer for Siegfried, which you can check out below.

For those who don’t know, Schtauffen’s story began in the original Soul Edge, where he appeared as a young man with blond hair, blue eyes, and a solid will to take on any challengers. Since then, he’s matured throughout the series and is ready to make his return to the series. For more on the series as a whole, and some of the new characters coming to it, check out below for a brief overview of Gerald of Rivia, one of the many characters on the official roster:

In you case missed it, CD Projekt Red has praised the inclusion of Geralt into the game, calling it very good for the SoulCalibur community. “Soulcalibur is well known in the fighting games genre for including iconic guest characters. When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher,” said Marcin Momot, Community Lead at CD Projekt RED. “We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to Soulcalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy,” added Marcin Momot.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.