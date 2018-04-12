The People of Kamurocho Remembers The Bouncer, Another Haruka, and the Prodigal Son

SEGA of America has just released three live action shorts for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Liquid Advertising and director Christopher Ewing were brought in by SEGA to help with these. All films were shot in Tokyo, Japan. You can all find them on the company’s YouTube channel, SegaAmerica.

All stories focus on how Kazumi Kiryu, protagonist of the previous Yakuza games and the “Dragon of Dojima,” changed the lives of three individuals from their own perspectives. Each of these three individuals each awakened their own dragons through Kiryu’s moral strength and timely intervention.

All the films are inspired by substories found in each of the previous Yakuza games. “The Bouncer” and “Prodigal Son” are taken from Yakuza Kiwami, while “Another Haruka” is from Yakuza 5. The setting of the stories is a couple of years after they met Kiryu for the first time. Fans of the series will definitely love this. If you are new to Kiryu’s legends, then you will definitely find yourself respecting the legendary Dragon of Dojima after watching these short films.

View all the Stories of the Dragon here:



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be the finale to Kiryu’s saga. If you want to know more about the game, read on below:

In Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. He’ll journey to familiar grounds in Kamurocho and the new setting of Onomichi, a beautiful, sleepy port town in Hiroshima Prefecture, in order to find the answers he seeks. Powered by the brand-new Dragon Engine, the game is the ultimate iteration of Yakuza’s blend of gritty crime story, hyper-explosive combat, and all the vices and distractions those locales have to offer.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will get a western release on April 17!