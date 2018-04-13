April 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, View the Deals

The April 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live on the PlayStation Store. The deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Running until Monday, April 16 at 8am PT/11am ET, here are all the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games 101 Ways to Die – $3.99

2Dark – $5.99

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – $2.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99 The Collection – $11.99

Amnesia: Collection – $8.99

Among the Sleep – $5.99

Arizona Sunshine – $15.99

Asemblance – $0.79

BioShock: The Collection – $19.79

Blue Estate – $3.24

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $4.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99 The Crimson Court – $7.49 The Shieldbreaker – $2.99

Darksiders II – $5.99

Daylight – $2.99

Dead Alliance – $15.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $13.99

Deadlight – $5.99

Dead Nation – $4.49

Deception IV – $19.99

Detention -$5.19

DYING: Reborn – $9.99

Enigmatis – $3.74

Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $3.99

Home – $1.99

INSIDE – $7.99

Iron Crypticle – $3.99

Killing Floor 2 – $11.99

Layerse of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89

Lichdom: Battlemage – $11.99

Lifeless Planet – $7.99

Limbo – $1.99 + INSIDE – $8.99

Mordheim: City of the Damned – $9.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $3.99

My Night Job – $2.39

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart – $3.74

Nights of Azure – $23.99

Outlast – $5.99 Bundle of Terror – $8.69 Whistleblower – $2.69

Outlast 2 – $11.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87

Oxenfree – $4.99

Plague Road – $1.99

Prey – $19.99

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $5.99

School Girl/Zombie Hunter – $15.99

Sheltered – $3.74

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $17.49 Costume Pack – $1.04

SOMA – $8.99

Styx: Master of Shadows – $7.49 + Shards of Darkness – $14.99

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $12.49

Tharsis – $3.74

The Bunker – $5.99

The Count Lucanor – $5.99

The Escapists: The Walking Dead – $4.99

The Evil Within – $11.99

The Evil Within 2 – $29.99

The Inpatient – $15.99

The Invisible Hours – $11.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $7.99

The Last of Us: Left Behind – $3.99

The Park – $3.89

The Town of Light – $7.99

Until Dawn – $5.99

Whispering Willows – $3.74

White Noise 2 – $3.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $15.99

ZOMBI – $7.99

ZOmbie Army Trilogy – $14.99

PlayStation 3 Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99

Alien Breed Trilogy – $5.74

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

BioShock – $3.99

BioShock 2 – $3.99

BioShock Infinite – $5.99

Bound by Flame – $4.99

Contrast – $2.49

The Darkness II – $7.99

Dead Island – Franchise Pack – $8.99

Dead Island Game of the Year Edition – $5.99

Dead Island Riptide – $4.49 Complete Edition – $4.99

Dead Nation – $2.39

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut – $3.99 Ultimate Edition – $3.99

Escape Dead Island – $4.49

Final Exam – $2.49

Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit – $5.99

The House of the Dead III – $2.79

The House of the Dead 4 – $3.99

I Am Alive – $5.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $1.49

Painkiller – Hell & Damnation – $1.99

The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief – $4.49

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $5.99

Siren: Blood Curse – $6.99

Syberia – $3.74

Yakuza: Dead Souls – $7.99 PlayStation Vita A Rose in the Twilight – $7.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Dead Nation – $2.39

Home – $1.99

htoLNiQ: The Firefly Diary – $3.99

Mary Skelter: Nightmares – $11.99

MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – $11.99

Murasaki Baby – $4.49

Plague Road – $1.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $11.99

Severed – $4.49

The Count Lucanor – $5.99

Trillion: God of Destruction – $5.99

Whispering Willows – $3.74

Yomawari: Night Alone – $7.99 + The Firefly Diary – $11.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $15.99 PSOne Classics Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – $3.49

Castlevania Chronicles – $2.39

Resident Evil 2 – $2.09

Resident Evil 3 – $1.79

Silent Hill – $2.39 PS2 Classics BloodRayne – $3.49

BloodRayne 2 – $3.49

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence – $3.49

Fatal Frame – $3.49

Fatal Frame II – $3.49

Fatal Frame III – $3.49

Siren – $3.49

*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

You can see the rest of the PlayStation Store sales this week over here.

