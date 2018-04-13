Now Loading: Spider-Man or God of War, Who Will It Be?

I know, both games should be insane and it is amazing that we get both games in the same calendar year. It really is a great time to own a PlayStation 4 console. Right now, the God of War embargo has ended, with a Metacritic average currently at 94. Our own PMC gave the game a 10 out of 10, calling it “an epic reboot of an epic franchise.” Spider-Man is set to release on September 7th and with these two being possibly the biggest exclusive games coming to PS4 the rest of this year, we asked the entire staff to weigh in on which game will be more successful and crowned Best PS4 Exclusive!

For the responses to this Now Loading feature, please check out the slides:

For more on God of War, here is an excerpt from our review:

God of War is an epic reboot of an epic franchise. The evolution of Kratos could have gone horribly wrong. Instead, Santa Monica Studio has given the franchise the treatment it deserves. This new narrative tone has heart, and serves to make Kratos much more relatable in his new role as protector, while remaining as brutal as past installments. Reworked and improved combat options make for an enjoyable and customizable experience, and phenomenal audiovisual performance ensures that each trip to the mythical lands before the Vikings is a wonderfully grisly experience. God of War is a must-buy experience well worth the wait.

God of War will be releasing on April 20th, with Spider-Man web-slinging to PlayStation 4 on September 7th. Let us know in the comments which one you think will do better.