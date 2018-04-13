Check Out the First Official This is the Police 2 Gameplay Trailer

Earlier today, THQ Nordic released a brand new trailer for the upcoming This is the Police 2. The trailer – the first official gameplay trailer for the game – shows off some of the investigative techniques players will use as they try to figure out various crimes, as well as the general layout of the game. The sequel will take place in Sherwood, a remote border town in the north. Sharpwood is a rough, cold place, and the town is filled with residents who all know we each other by name. However, smugglers, gangs, and other populists have made their way to the town, giving the police no choice but to crack down on crime.

The new sheriff on duty, Lilly Reed, not only has to maintain order and peace throughout the town, but also has to manage and delegate tasks to a police crew who isn’t used to receiving orders from a young woman. Much like the original game, This Is the Police 2 will retain its mix of adventure and management genres, and aim to strengthen both the strategic and tactical parts of the series.

For more information on This Is the Police 2, check out below for a brief overview of the story:

Just like the first game, This Is the Police 2 is a mixture of adventure and management genres, and this time it enjoys further mechanics that will strengthen both the strategic and tactical parts of the game. It won’t be enough just managing the equipment of your policemen and keeping in mind their individual skills. Every challenge requires the player’s direct participation on a tactical combat scene, and the outcomes will depend on every decision you make. Now your subordinates aren’t just some resource; they are living people with their own strengths, weaknesses, fears and prejudices, and you’ll have to reckon with all these things in order to survive.

This Is the Police 2 will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.