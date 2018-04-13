Count Down to the Conan Exiles Console Launch With a New Trailer

With the console release of Conan Exiles right around the corner, Funcom has revealed a brand new trailer on the game counting down to its release. In it, we get a look at some gameplay of Conan duking it out with various beasts, which should excite any player looking forward to picking up the game. Conan Exiles will be releasing on the PlayStation 4 next year, on May 8 2018.

You can see the full countdown trailer for the upcoming game below:

For those who might not know, Conan Exiles will be $49.99 when it launches on consoles. The PlayStation 4 version won’t be available until the May 8 release date, but digital pre-orders for the console will begin at a later date and include Conan’s Royal Armor as an in-game item for those who pre-order. A Limited Collector’s Edition is also planned, with Funcom confirming the bundle to be available for pre-order at select retailers now. The Collector’s Edition comes packed with a ton of physical and digital items, including:

FIGURINE: 15 cm / 6 inch Conan the Barbarian polyresin figurine, modeled after Conan from the Conan Exiles cinematic trailer

Conan Exiles is set to launch on May 8, 2018.