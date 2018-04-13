The Eorzean Symphony Will Be Descending to Our World This Year

A new landmark for Final Fantasy XIV Online will be realized this year, from June 15 to 16. The first ever FFXIV orchestral concert outside of Japan will be performed at the prestigious and ultra-famous Dolby Theatre. The event will be called Eorzean Symphony, and it will feature many song masterpieces from the game. It will have a full scale symphonic orchestra, a choir, and world renowned soloists playing the scores while video excerpts of the game play in sync on a giant screen. It will truly bring out an exciting and immersive experience for all viewers and guests.

Said to be “Epic, romantic, adventurous, ambitious, impressive, sophisticated, and heart-touching,” the music of Final Fantasy XIV Online is everything an FF game music is supposed to be. An official trailer for the event is out now, and you can view it down below:

With more than 100 people playing in the orchestra and choir, each song performance will feature a very memorable guest lineup – starting from producer and director Naoki Yoshida, and sound director and composer Masayoshi Soken. Original vocal artist Susan Calloway will also be singing popular and beloved songs, such as “Answers” and “Dragonsong.”

Info about the game can be found below, if you aren’t familiar with it:

About FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Released in 2013, FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online is the critically acclaimed MMORPG developed by SQUARE ENIX, with a vibrant and expanding global community of over 10 million registered users. Set in the world of Hydaelyn, players are able to create their own Warrior of Light and experience an original thrilling adventure, which celebrates the FINAL FANTASY series with familiar monsters, bosses, characters, and music. FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online is available for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Windows, and Mac, and features cross-platform play between all platforms. A robust free trial allows new players the chance to experience all available content up to level 35, with no restrictions on playtime. More information on FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online can be found at www.finalfantasyxiv.com

You can buy tickets now at www.ticketmaster.com, at the Dolby Theatre Box office, and at all affiliated ticket retailers. You can directly purchase tickets by clicking here.