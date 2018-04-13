New Defense and Support Characters Have Been Added in Shinobi Striker

After months of being shrouded in the shadows (just like a true ninja), Bandai Namco’s MOBA-esque game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker finally revealed new info! According to the latest Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump, two new characters will be joining in on the battles – Uchiha Sarada and Mitsuki!

Uchiha Sarada is the daughter of the Fifth Hokage’s Disciple, Haruno Sakura – now Uchiha Sakura – and the legendary Supporting Shadow, Uchiha Sasuke. She will be playing a Defense-oriented role on Shinobi Striker. Meanwhile, Orochimaru’s synthetic human “child” Mitsuki will be cast as a Support on the game. Both characters are part of Boruto’s Team Konohamaru.

More details about the game below, via Bandai Namco:

Acrobatic Ninja Battle Action! The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are! 4 vs. 4 Team-Based Gameplay 4 vs. 4 team based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online New Graphic Style Enjoy a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps and ninjutsu Dynamic 3rd Person Perspective Dynamic 3rd person ninja gameplay lets players take advantage of an arena environment with vertical running and jumping Choose Your Team Features favorite Naruto characters and teams from the series including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7

An open beta phase for Shinobi Striker has been covered before by PSLS, where we talked about details on what the beta had in store for players. We will continue to monitor the game’s progress, so stay tuned for more info if they will have further open or closed betas so you can try out the game.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will be out on the PlayStation 4. No exact date for release has been announced.

[Source: Bandai Namco, Shonen Games]