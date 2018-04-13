Latest Dragon Quest Builders 2 Info Reveals Connection to Dragon Quest II

Even though the game is still in development, Square Enix continues to share details on Dragon Quest Builders 2. In this week’s issue of Jump Magazine, the studio revealed more information about the backstory of the game and how it will be directly connected to Dragon Quest II.

In case you don’t remember, in Dragon Quest II the corrupt cleric Hargon and the God of Destruction Malroth were defeated by the ancestors of the Hero. Now, a religious group aims to pick up where Hargon left off and bring on a new terror. In Dragon Quest Builders 2, players will take on the role of The Builder, and will take on the religious order known as the Hargon Order who aim to bring destruction to all of the world. When the game begins, players will find that they’ve been thrown in jail by the religious order, and must figure out how to take down the organization that is planning on once again trying to take down the world.

For a more in depth look at how the two games connect to each other, check out a brief snippet below, with the full translation being found over at Siliconera:

In Dragon Quest II, the corrupt cleric Hargon and the God of Destruction Malroth were defeated by the ancestors of the Hero, and peace was brought back to the world. However, a religious group that wants to pick up where Hargon left off has arrived and brought a new terror. In the original Dragon Quest II, Hargon is initially established as the main antagonist and is for the most part of the game. Upon defeating him, he uses his last breath to offer himself to Malroth as a sacrifice and dies. This summons the God of Destruction Malroth, which ends up being the final battle of the game. After Hargon was defeated, peace was disturbed by the Hargon Order, that has been bringing destruction to various towns and castles across the lands and with most of it in ruins, the remainder of humanity is scarce.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.