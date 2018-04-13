Capcom Files Trademarks for Onimusha, Sparking Up Rumors of a Remake

Capcom’s action-adventure series Onimusha is one of the more beloved franchises that gaming has, and if recent news turns out to be correct, it might be coming back after 12 years off. According to recent trademark applications (via Resetera) by Capcom, it seems as if the company has filed for trademarks for Onimusha in various regions, with the trademarks being for online video gaming services (which cover a wide blanket of things, including general games, mobile games, and other types of entertainment).

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but combined with the fact that there were rumors of an Onimusha remake last year, this is a surprising development for fans who are hoping to get more Onimusha in their lives. There’s no word from Capcom (or anyone) on whether these trademarks would be used for an entirely new game or if the company is just doing their due diligence and making sure they retain the rights to their names. Either way, we’ll make sure to keep you updated with any new information that will come out.

In the meantime, make sure to check out what Capcom had to say a couple of months ago when asked about the idea of venturing into the world of Onimusha once again:

Back in February last year, Producer Yoshinori Ono revealed that Capcom was holding “high level” talks to discuss the series’ revival. “All I can do for now is reassure fans that conversations are happening at high levels,” he said. “We [Capcom] realize the need for different series to maybe come back into the forefront and although there’s nothing to talk about right now, I’m sure in the future there will be news on variety of series that will keep the fans happy.”

What do you think? Would you like to see a new Onimusha? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PSU]