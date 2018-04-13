Two Persona Titles. Two New Dancing Intros. One Inexplicable Feeling That Makes Us Want To Dance.

Atlus has done it again. With the release of the two new opening intros for the upcoming Persona: Dancing games, fans are just speechless. Yes, you heard it right: the opening movie intros for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5 Dancing Star Night are out!

The opening sequences are done by the same composer, but he has managed to bring out the musical flavour of their respective main Persona titles in both of the intro songs. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night’s intro is composed by Ryota Kozuka, and the song is entitled “Our Moment.” Meanwhile, Persona 5: Dancing Star Night’s intro song is called “Groovy.” Kozuka played on a mix of electronica and pop for P3D, and on P5D he uses the acid jazz theme and remixed it, with some of the song clips in the game mixed into the song.

Both the games have contrasting color schemes on the videos as well, and they reflect the ‘color theme’ for both of their main titles. In this case, it’s blue for P3D and red for P5D. The original Dancing spinoff, Persona 4: Dancing All Night played on the color yellow, with all the members of the Investigation team having a yellow-colored object on each of their getup. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night is also softer and bubblier, in contrast to Persona 5: Dancing Star Night’s “edgy” designs and radical backgrounds.

All in all, Atlus has definitely delivered in both of the intro videos. The company also announced that these are spin-off titles and are non-canon. Players can enjoy both Dancing games as their own standalone titles, without worrying too much on their implications on the actual stories of their main titles.

You can view both of them below:





Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be out on May 24, 2018 for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

[Source: All Games Delta]