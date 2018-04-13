Keep Your Underwear Locked Up, Punch Line is Coming Out West

Sometimes there are things in life that can cause the end of the world. Natural disasters and nuclear war spring to mind first, but what if the ending of life as we know it is actually brought on by that dastardly underwear!! Wait, what? That’s the basis behind the Punch Line game, a visual novel from the creators of Zero Escape, that will release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

In Punch Line, players take on the role of Yuuta Iridatsu, a high school student who can’t handle the sight of panties, fainting every time he sees them. Problem with this is, every time it happens, he causes an asteroid to destroy the earth. It will be up to players to solve the mystery of why this is happening. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it!

Key features for Punch Line:

Be a friendly ghost – Haunt a house full of girls while you solve puzzles, play tricks and cause trouble.

Level-up your powers! – Learn to master your poltergeist abilities as you progress – from moving objects to full-body possession!

An immersive adventure – Visual Novel elements mixed with 3D environments and point-and-click aspects.

Be a trickster – play elaborate pranks on your housemates, but don’t get too excited if you see their panties!

Get uber – hang out with super heroes such as Strange Juice and discover your own strength!

Beware your weakness – See too many panties and you will destroy humanity.

Put on your detective hat – Investigate to get your body back with the help of a perverted ghost-cat.

Save the planet – Use time travel to go back and prevent the earth from exploding, while defeating terrorists at the same time!

From the creators of Zero Escape – Written by Kotaro Uchikoshi, of the Zero Escape trilogy.

Live the anime – Based on the critically-acclaimed anime – with a completely different ending!

Check out the trailer from 2016:

[Source: Destructoid]