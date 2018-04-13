THQ Nordic Won’t Be at E3 2018, Will Be Watching World Cup Instead

E3 2018 is just around the corner, and players are always for more information on who and what will be at the show each year. Unfortunately, this year the FIFA World Cup and E3 2018 begin around the same date. Because of that, THQ Nordic has revealed today that instead of visiting the annual gaming convention, the folks behind the company are instead hanging back in Austria and soaking in the wonder that is the World Cup.

According to the studio, the team didn’t want to “miss a single moment” of the World Cup, so they will be skipping out on E3 and instead aiming to visit Gamescom 2018 and PAX West instead. Games like Darksiders 3, Biomutant, Fade to Silence, and Wreckfest will all be there at Gamescom and PAX West, so fans worried about possible announcements will have to wait until then to hear about them.

For the full letter the studio released on their decision, check out below:

It is with great regret that we at THQ Nordic must report that we will be unable to miss a single moment of this great sporting event. Therefore, we will be forced to stay in our lovely Viennese beer gardens, blowing the froth off a couple, watching football and one or two cool press conferences on Twitch (looking at you, Devolver) instead of rocking it ourselves. We have to admit, we are going to miss our 9 AM pint of beer in the „Ye Olde King’s Head“-Pub in Santa Monica, where they show all matches live, but with the World Cup being held in Russia, it would mean a 7 AM beer – that’s too early, even for Austrians, let alone the Swedes. We are looking forward to presenting all our great upcoming games like Darksiders 3, Biomutant, Fade to Silence or Wreckfest and even some unannounced titles for the first time at gamescom in Cologne, Germany and shortly after at PAX West in Seattle!

