Watch the First Official Gameplay Trailer of Record of Grancrest War

Bandai Namco has officially uploaded the first gameplay trailer for Record of Grancrest War, an upcoming strategy RPG based on the anime show and novels with the same title written by Ryo Mizuno, who is famous for his previous work Record of Lodoss War. Now you are able to see how this game actually looks in action.

In this Grancrest game, you can bring up to eight units in your army, and you can give orders to each unit on which routes they should take. However, you can also directly control one of the units and have them attack in action-style, complete with a combo system as well.

The Record of Grancrest War game lets the player make their own plans to unify the Atlatan continent. Depending on the player’s actions, it will even have new original story branches that weren’t depicted in the anime show and novels.

Record of Grancrest War will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 14. Purchasing early copies of the game will allow you to add Parn and Deedlit from the legendary Record of Lodoss War. Voice actors from the original Lodoss OVA, Takeshi Kusao and Yumi Touma, will be returning to reprise their respective character roles.

[Source: Bandai Namco]