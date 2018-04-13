Weekly Rewind: God of War, BioShock, New PS5 Report, & More

This week was a big week for leaks. BioShock is rumored to be in development at a secret 2K studio. Doom 2 is rumored to appear at Bethesda’s E3 showcase. Watch Dogs 3 was leaked by clever questioning of Ubisoft’s own AI program. And a follow-up PlayStation 5 report laughs at the idea of the next Sony console releasing this year, saying 2019 at the earliest, but likely 2020.

This week was also God of War review week, and the game has been universally praised. Speaking of well-received games, Far Cry 5 is breaking sales records with more than five million units reported sold in the first week of release. Two more highly anticipated games–Darksiders 3 and Biomutant–won’t be at E3 this year because THQ Nordic is staying home to watch futbol.

Finally, Destiny 2 Warmind was announced as the second expansion for Bungie’s looter shooter, and Sony is reportedly building a new development team to work with an unnamed Sony studio on an unannounced project. Naughty Dog is rumored to be the studio in question, and speculation points to this new team taking over the Uncharted name so that Naughty Dog can move forward with other projects.

