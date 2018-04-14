Ubisoft Releases Statement on Call of Juarez Delisting

In an unexpected move, Ubisoft has released a statement explaining why Call of Juarez games have been delisted from several online storefronts about two weeks after the development was noticed by fans. The company’s PR department has told Game Informer that the licensing and publishing rights to some of the games have been handed back to developer Techland, while the others remain with Ubisoft.

Per the terms of agreement, Call of Juarez The Cartel and Call of Juarez Gunslinger licensing/publishing rights have reverted back to Techland, while others remain active with Ubisoft. This is why a few titles have recently been removed from Steam, but it is our understanding that Techland is working to bring those titles back, so please feel free to reach out to Techland regarding status.

The statement only makes reference to Steam but the games in question have been removed from PlayStation Store and Xbox Live as well. It’s unclear at the moment if Techland is working to bring the titles back to all of the aforementioned storefronts.

If you already own The Cartel and/or Gunslinger then you needn’t worry as you can still play them. Those who are looking to purchase can currently only do so via third parties like Amazon.

[Source: Game Informer]