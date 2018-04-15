Upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Patch Brings Companion App, Ivalice’s Ridorana Lighthouse to Eorzea

Square Enix has released details of the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV patch 4.3, Under the Moonlight. Arriving in late May, the update will introduce a companion app and a wealth of new content for Stormblood.

Content highlights include the following:

New Main Scenario Quests – The story of Stormblood continues.

New Alliance Raid – The Ridorana Lighthouse.

New Trial – It’s a secret!

New Dungeon – The Swallow’s Compass.

New Beast Tribe Quests – The Namazu.

New Sidequests – The Four Lords, Doman Reconstruction and Further Hildibrand Adventures.

New Deep Dungeon – 100-Floor Heaven-on-High.

The Forbidden Land, Eureka Expansion – Pagos Expedition.

New Ultimate Difficulty Raid – Ultima Weapon.

Updates to jobs, PvP, Glamour System, Housing, Performance Actions, new more powerful gear and more.

The companion app, which is currently in development, will allow players to chat with friends and company members, use scheduler to organize events, organize inventory and armory chest, check out the market board, sell and purchase items, and more.

The app will come with an optional premium plan that will unlock the following features for a monthly fee:

Organise Saddlebags and Retainer Inventories

Saddlebag capacity is doubled

One additional Retainer can be employed

Square Enix says it’ll release more details about the companion app soon so stay tuned.