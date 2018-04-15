Listen to God of War’s Full Soundtrack and Watch Kratos Unbox the Collector’s Edition

We still have five days to go until God of War‘s global release but here’s something to hold you over until then: the game’s full soundtrack, which is now available on Spotify. If the 21-track album isn’t enough for you, check out the video above, in which director Cory Barlog and the voice of Kratos – Chris Judge – unbox the game’s Collector’s Edition.

Over on PlayStation Blog, God of War composer Bear McCreary wrote at length about how he approached the game’s soundtrack. “I took my memories of that classic God of War soundtrack – the deep choirs, pounding drums, and shrieking brass – and reinvented them for a Norse age,” he said. “I wrote new themes, and introduced to the music exotic instrumentation and languages from various Northern European folk traditions.”

McCreary’s efforts seem to have paid off as critics lauded the score. He revealed that Memories of Mother is his favorite song in the album and means the most to him. “Inspired by the new game’s shockingly emotional story, I set out to completely reinvent the musical language of this character, to compose an unexpectedly beautiful theme for Kratos,” explained McCreary.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]