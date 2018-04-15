PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: April 17 – God or Yakuza

This is the week that you have all been waiting for since it was announced that Kratos would be gracing the PS4 new releases section. It seems that most everybody got the memo to steer clear of this week, as it is rather barren outside of God of War and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. The PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita have mailed in the week, so it might be a good time to dive into your backlog for each, if you aren’t playing as Kratos or Kazuma Kiryu.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

