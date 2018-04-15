Shenmue I & II Collection’s US Retail Price Revealed

A Sega representative has confirmed that the recently announced Shenmue I & II re-releases will retail for $29.99 in the US. Prices for other regions have yet to be revealed but you certainly won’t need to break the bank to make a purchase.

The upcoming re-releases will come with several enhancements for current-gen hardware but they’re neither full HD remakes nor remasters. Push Square reports that British developer D3T, who has previously helped with work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Killzone: Shadow Fall, will be working on the project.

“Get ready to go on a thrilling voyage across faithful recreations of Japan and Hong Kong, China, in a timeless tale of revenge and mystery,” wrote Sega in a press release. “This is the definitive version of these all-time classics and will be the best Shenmue experience to date.”

The release comes at a good time for those who’ve been looking forward to Shenmue III but missed out on the classics. The third installment in the series ran a successful Kickstarter campaign and is expected to be out later this year.

We still don’t have a release date for Shenmue I & II but we’ll update our readers when Sega makes an announcement.

[Source: Destructoid, Push Square]