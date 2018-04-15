Terraria: Otherworld Has Been Cancelled

Re-Logic has announced that it has cancelled development of Terraria: Otherworld. The game was announced in February 2015 for PC, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions in consideration for a later release.

In a post on the game’s forum, Re-Logic said that despite its best efforts, Otherworld‘s development wasn’t in line with its vision and remained behind schedule. After a thorough status review, the studio decided that the best course of action was to cancel the project – a decision that it says was very difficult to make.

Re-Logic has outlined the following next steps and lessons learned:

In hindsight, it goes without saying that we never should have spoken publicly about this game as early-on as we did. We will fully own that error in judgement. Moving forward, we will be far more judicious about only sharing information on projects in which we are fully confident in regards to timing, etc. We can only apologize for all of the emotional roller coaster this caused. Trying to outsource development of such a critical title for our company – even if just in part – was not the way to go. Moving ahead, our focus for the core development of new/future titles will be more inward and will seek to utilize our own people. We will share more information there just as soon as we have it. Re-Logic has possession of the game (design, code, art, sounds, etc.) as it exists today, and there are still a ton of amazing ideas under the hood here – many of which have never been publicly shared. These are ideas that we have not and will not forget and that you will very likely see implemented in our future titles. Active development of Terraria continues – 1.3.6 is still very much in active development. We know that we have not shared a lot in the way of spoilers there – but rest assured that the team has been working tirelessly on our next PC wave. This keeps our partners at 505/Pipeworks wholly focused on Console/Mobile/Switch – and there is still a TON to get done there, so that should be good.

Head over to Terraria‘s official forums for more information.