God of War is Now the Highest Rated PS4 Game

God of War has made a big splash on PlayStation 4 already, as it’s officially become the highest-rated exclusive of this generation. Talk about hitting the ground running.

The game has managed to obtain an admirable 95% on Metacritic as of April 16, easily beating out past contenders like Persona 5 and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. And considering we were thoroughly pleased with our own God of War review, it’s not entirely surprising to see the game achieve such a high rating all across the board.

Kratos is now butting heads with Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Remastered, which currently has the same rating based on 69 critical reviews.

To date, the highest-rated non-exclusive game is none other than Grand Theft Auto V with an astounding 97%. That said, it’s important to keep two things in mind: GTA V came out on multiple consoles and it’s technically a last-gen title, which has certainly helped attain that massive score. Lastly, God of War officially launches on April 20, which means more reviews could be underway.

The latest entry in the popular franchise made a strong impression when it was first announced back in 2014. Sony had decided it was time for a drastic makeover from a gameplay and technical standpoint, hence announcing God of War as a reboot instead of a sequel.

Among other things, some changes included tighter combat mechanics and a more mature storyline. In fact, the game’s main highlight is not Kratos himself, but rather the introduction of his son. Part of his job is to train the young lad in battle and teach him a wide range of survival skills.

While some long-time fans were cautiously optimistic, this decision has clearly paid off after a meticulous and long development cycle. The only remaining question now is, will fans agree once they finally get their hands on the game?

We’ll be sure to update you with more juicy details as the God of War release date approaches this April 20.

[Via: Fortress of Solitude]