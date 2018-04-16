PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Iron Harvest is Officially the Highest Funded Video Game Kickstarter Campaign in Awhile

April 16, 2018Written by John Abrena

We’ve covered before how Iron Harvest’s successful Kickstarter funding had hit the $1 million dollar mark. Now, all statistics are pointing out that this “classic RTS” made by KING Art Games for the PS4 is officially the highest funded video game Kickstarter campaign in quite some time.

Iron Harvest is set in a 1920s alternate reality. Fans apparently loved a lot of things the game has, as KING Art did listen to the feedback of the testers. They also asked what RTS gamers would like to see in a modern RTS game, and they responded in kind as well. So well that in fact, they have collected over $1,530,000 in its crowdfunding campaign. That was $1,298,726 from Kickstarter, and another $232,261 from their own website.

Video game crowdfunding campaigns have not been in the better end of the stick in recent months. Board games have taken over the top spots on most funded projects on the site. These projects have received a steep increase in pledges while video games haven’t been funded very well. That is, until Iron Harvest happened.

Iron HarvestMar-18$1,298,626
The Cyanide & Happiness Adventure GameSep-17$575,377
Re:LegendJul-17$630,700
Pathfinder KingmakerJun-17$909,057
Ashes of CreationMay-17$3,271,809

For more information about the game, read below:

Iron Harvest takes place in the World of 1920+. It is an alternate version of our own world created by Polish artist Jakub Różalski. In the early 20th century, tradition clashes with progress, and the world is still full of mysteries and secrets.

Thanks to the Kickstarter, the game features:

  • Three playable factions with over 40 units types and 9 heroes
  • Three single player campaigns with an overarching story (21 missions)
  • Singleplayer & Coop skirmish matches
  • Single player & Coop challenge maps
  • Competitive multiplayer (ranked matches, seasons)
  • Free DLC

Iron Harvest is looking at a PS4 release on December 2019, along with several other gaming platforms.

