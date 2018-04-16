Compile Heart Announces Mary Skelter 2 Details For the PS4

Compile Heart announced several details regarding the world, enemies, and some characters for Mary Skelter 2. Complete details can be found on their official website, albeit in Japanese.

For more information, see below:

World – Terminologies The Living Prison, “Jail” The Jail is an living entity that suddenly appeared and caused the ground to collapse. It made a giant prison-like structure 666 meters beneath the surface, with the steep and dangerous surrounding walls, it is impossible for people to climb out. The Jail is a living prison. The people view the tower at its center as their only hope of escape. Areas Within the Jail The Jail created various areas resembling prisons. Each area is said to house something akin to a “core.” These areas are also filled with strange-looking jailers called “Nightmares.”

Blood Maidens (lit. Blood Girl) A girl born in an extremely rare manner in “Jail”. It is superior to normal human beings in terms of physical ability, and each has special ability unique to them. For some reason, all their names are from fairy tales. However, the reason for why they appeared are unknown… Although the existence is not confirmed, a”Blood Youth” of the male gender is highly likely to be alive.

Hamelin Liberation district Tsuyu, the Little Mermaid, Mamoru, and the rest live here. It also acts as their base of activities. The base is located where Hamelin is supposed to be. Thus the place is renamed “Hamelin Liberation Disctrict”

Characters Cinderella (voiced by Asami Imai)

A Blood Maiden who went missing when Tsuu and the other characters were young. For some reason, people suspect her of murder. Red Riding Hood (voiced by Rumi Ookubo)

The very first Blood Maiden to be found by the Dawn Liberation Force. She acts as the “older sister” among the Blood Maidens within Dawn. Alice watches over the other Blood Maidens, in more ways than one. Tsuu and the Little Mermaid’s timely interventions keep her ruthless behavior in check, yet she just dismisses them and thinks they worry too much. She is a role model for all Blood Maiden, and they all look up to her. That is how it was, until that time… Alice (voiced by Sumire Uesaka)

A girl who was once imprisoned in the same cell area together with Jack. She was rescued by Tsuu and the other members of Dawn, but she suddenly became a Blood Skelter while they were trying to return to the Liberated District. She has a strong bond with Jack, even though he became a Nightmare. She still has interacts with him like before, showing her deep affection for him. Mamoru (voiced by Ryouta Oosaka)

A boy who Tsuu and the other Maidens encountered in the underground cave. While his eyes give him an evil look, he is very reliable and shows that he cares for his friends. He is the first person Tsuu and the Little Mermaid made into a friend after they get separated from everyone. Hikari (voiced by Manami Numakura)

A girl who Tsuu and the others found when they got lost in the underground cave. She has the ability to energize people, as if lightening the mood by simply being there. She is usually in the first-aid office of the Hamelin Liberated District, and even heals event hose who are neglected by humans. System – Battle: Tsuu and Jack’s Turn New Element: The Two Action Per Turn of Tsuu and Nightmare Jack The protagonist and Nightmare Jack acts at the same time during a turn. By changing up the combination of actions, every battle can take on a different turn. As for Tsuu and Nightmare Jack’s reciprocal actions, will you attack enemies twice using Tsuu? Or purify allies twice using Jack’s Nightmare abilities? The choise is yours as you tailor your actions to the one that fits the situation!

Nightmare Jack Runs Wild: “Jack the Ripper” Using specific commands in battle, Nightmare Jack’s consciousness will be swallowed up by murderous impulses. When Jack’s consciousness goes into a complete breakdown, he turns into “Jack Ripper.” The transformed Jack returns to his original form after his turn is done, but he becomes totally aggressive and begins to attack with his Nightmare abilities regardless of enemy or ally.

Mary Skelter 2 is due out for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 28.

[Source: Gematsu, Official Game Website]