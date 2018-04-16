New My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Screenshots Show Off Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice is set to release later in 2018, and today publisher Bandai Namco has put out a bunch of new screenshots showcasing some of the upcoming characters to the game. Along with the announcement of Tomura Shigaraki and the Sidekick System to the game, the company also put out a huge batch of screenshots that show off the colorful looking PlayStation 4 game. It’s a great look at One’s Justice before it releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

Check out the new batch of My Hero Academia PS4 screenshots below:

Bandai Namco also recently released some more information about the upcoming game and the backstory behind it. For a full overview of that, you can check out below for more information:

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE takes place in a world where most of the population has superpowers known as Quirks, and where heroes and villains are commonplace. One day, Izuku Midoriya, a bullied middle school student without a Quirk attempts to save his childhood bully Katsuki from a villain. In recognition of his good deed, the world’s greatest superhero, All Might, bestows upon Izuku his own Quirk known as “One For All”. Pick your side and choose between hero or villain in the fight for justice. With fan favorite characters, players will be able to choose up to two sidekicks to create the ultimate team. The two sidekick characters will provide crucial combo opportunities with their specialized moves, providing dynamic fights full of hard-hitting action. The explosive powers each character wields will wreak havoc on their opponents and the environment around them. The best players will use the environment to help defeat the opposition.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.