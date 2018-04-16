Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Developer Details Improvements Based on Feedback

After several months of silence, new details have emerged surrounding Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, courtesy of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The Japanese manga anthology’s newest issue has revealed that both Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki will be available as playable characters. The two fighters will serve as Support and Defense types, respectively, and are part of Team Konohamaru.

Sarada will rely on her devastating Crimson Drizzle punching attack and the Uchiha Shuriken Jutsu Spring Storm, which hurts enemies while healing allies as necessary. This makes her an ideal candidate for intense 4-player-team battles.

Mitsuki, meanwhile, is a synthetic human who can temporarily increase his stats through Sage Mode. Careful, though, as this effectively prevents him from using Ninjutsu at the same time.

Moreover, Boruto is set to serve as a new Master who teaches new players all about Ninjutsu and special abilities. Lastly, a new Hidden Leaf village map will also be available for beginners.

While fans wait for an official release date, Bandai Namco will host a second open beta which takes place toward the end of July, though no exact dates are yet available. Details were originally disclosed through a recent video featuring game producer Noriaki Niino:

In the video, Niino explains ongoing improvements for the game and how the publisher is actively listening to feedback.

“Through some of the difficulties that we have encountered, and feedback you have shared with us, we are implementing several improvements, gameplay changes, and server stability.”

This feedback came after the game’s first open beta took place back in February, where players tested its current conditions and subsequently noted a list of potential concerns. The first beta was only made available to PlayStation 4 players, and there is yet no word on whether the second one will be available on other platforms.

We’ll keep you updated as new details emerge for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, which is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.