P3D & P5D Will Get Collaboration Costumes From Virtua Fighter & Yakuza Respectively

Previously, SEGA held a poll on Twitter, asking fans which one of their IPs should have a collaboration with Atlus’ upcoming games Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The poll’s choices were Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, and Sonic the Hedgehog, with Yakuza winning the poll convincingly at 46% over Sonic‘s 38% and Virtua Fighter‘s 16%.

It turns out that Atlus will add all of those three IPs into the collaboration! Morgana has made an announcement at the official Persona series Twitter account that SEES members in Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will receive Virtua Fighter costumes and the human Phantom Thieves in Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will get Yakuza character costumes, while Morgana himself will also have a new DLC attire based on the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog.

You can see the full list on who’s getting which costumes right below:

Persona 3‘s Hero (Makoto Yuki) – Akira Yuki

– Akira Yuki Yukari Takeba – Pai Chan

– Pai Chan Junpei Iori – Jeffry McWild

– Jeffry McWild Aegis/Aigis – Jacky Bryant

– Jacky Bryant Mitsuru Kirijo – Sarah Bryant

– Sarah Bryant Akihiko Sanada – Wolf Hawkfield

– Wolf Hawkfield Ken Amada – Kage-Maru

– Kage-Maru Fuka Yamagishi – Lau Chan

– Lau Chan Persona 5‘s Hero (Ren Amamiya) – Kazuma Kiryu

– Kazuma Kiryu Ryuji Sakamoto – Ryuji Goda

– Ryuji Goda Yusuke Kitagawa – Shun Akiyama

– Shun Akiyama Ann Takamaki – Goro Majima

– Goro Majima Futaba Sakura – Kage the Florist of Sai

– Kage the Florist of Sai Makoto Niijima – Taiga Saejima

– Taiga Saejima Haru Okumura – Haruka Sawamura

– Haruka Sawamura Morgana – Sonic the Hedgehog

These SEGA collaboration DLC costumes for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be released at an unspecified later date after both games will have been released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on May 24.

[Source: Atlus]