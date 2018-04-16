P3D & P5D Will Get Collaboration Costumes From Virtua Fighter & Yakuza Respectively
Previously, SEGA held a poll on Twitter, asking fans which one of their IPs should have a collaboration with Atlus’ upcoming games Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night. The poll’s choices were Yakuza, Virtua Fighter, and Sonic the Hedgehog, with Yakuza winning the poll convincingly at 46% over Sonic‘s 38% and Virtua Fighter‘s 16%.
It turns out that Atlus will add all of those three IPs into the collaboration! Morgana has made an announcement at the official Persona series Twitter account that SEES members in Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will receive Virtua Fighter costumes and the human Phantom Thieves in Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will get Yakuza character costumes, while Morgana himself will also have a new DLC attire based on the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog.
You can see the full list on who’s getting which costumes right below:
- Persona 3‘s Hero (Makoto Yuki) – Akira Yuki
- Yukari Takeba – Pai Chan
- Junpei Iori – Jeffry McWild
- Aegis/Aigis – Jacky Bryant
- Mitsuru Kirijo – Sarah Bryant
- Akihiko Sanada – Wolf Hawkfield
- Ken Amada – Kage-Maru
- Fuka Yamagishi – Lau Chan
- Persona 5‘s Hero (Ren Amamiya) – Kazuma Kiryu
- Ryuji Sakamoto – Ryuji Goda
- Yusuke Kitagawa – Shun Akiyama
- Ann Takamaki – Goro Majima
- Futaba Sakura – Kage the Florist of Sai
- Makoto Niijima – Taiga Saejima
- Haru Okumura – Haruka Sawamura
- Morgana – Sonic the Hedgehog
These SEGA collaboration DLC costumes for Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be released at an unspecified later date after both games will have been released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on May 24.