Falke Joins Street Fighter V’s Roster Next Week

Capcom has announced today that next week, a brand new character will be making her way to Street Fighter V. Falke, the third character coming to Season 3 of the game, is a brand new character to the Street Fighter series, and an alternative clone of supervillain M. Bison. Because of this, she has the ability to infuse Psycho Power into objects and release it through them. Thanks to the gameplay video of her (below), she seems to be a range-based character who avoid projectiles while using certain moves.

Get to know Falke and how she fights in her brand new gameplay video below:

With the release of False, only three DLC characters remain for Street Fighter V’s third season: Cody, G, and Sagat. Like the rest of the Season 3 characters, Falke will be available individually for $5.99 or 100,000 Fight Money, or as part of the Season 3 Character Pass that retails for $29.99. Purchasing the Character Pass will also unlock Falke’s Battle Costume with 7 color options.

For more on the upcoming character, check out below for a bit of backstory on her:

Falke was built to be an alternative clone for M. Bison. She was heavily experimented on by Shadaloo and was forced to train day in, day out to achieve perfection. Falke has the unique ability to infuse Psycho Power into objects and release it through them, mainly through her staff, which she named Harmony. Years of harsh training went by, causing Falke to spiral deep into despair, wishing for it all to end. Finally, Ed came to her rescue and they both were able to escape Shadaloo. Now, the two have a sibling-like bond and are searching for others like them in need of help.

Street Fighter V is now available.

[Source: Capom Blog]