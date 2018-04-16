White Owls Inc. Partners With Limited Run Games for The Good Life

White Owls Inc. has announced their partnership with Limited Run Games for its highly awaited, mystery RPG, The Good Life. They are also partnering up with Video Game Orchestra, Boston-based musical creators that will cover this game’s soundtrack. The Good Life will be the first title from Deadly Premonition and D4 developer Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro’s studio, White Owl. Co-developers of the game will be G-rounding, a team led by Yukio Futatsugi, creator of Panzer Dragoon by SEGA.

The game has already achieved a 40% Kickstarter funding following its successful PAX East debut. A quick overview on the game’s perks if you donate on their Kickstarter is available below:

The Good Life’s Kickstarter has pledge options at every monetary level, starting at approximately $1, and offers backers myriad rewards, including digital concept art, special character outfits, and even an in-game dinner with SWERY! Anyone who pledges more than $130 will receive the Limited Run Games physical collector’s edition of the game.

More info on the game, down below:

About The Good Life Naomi, a New York journalist with a ton of debt on her shoulders, has a plan to get her finances in check once and for all. She moves to “the happiest town in the world,” Rainy Woods, to photograph and report on the happenings in the town-but not all is what it seems. Once a month, everyone who lives in Rainy Woods-now including Naomi-must turn into a dog or a cat. Live alongside the town’s kooky residents in this single-player open-world adventure, uncovering mysteries, building friendships, and climbing out of debt, one photograph at a time. But be careful-each decision you make has lasting consequences in the fabric of the game, and will alter the way the story ends.

The Good Life is a debt-repayment “daily life” RPG expected to release Q3 2019 for the PlayStation 4.