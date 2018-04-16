Hang Out With Kirika in Virtual Reality in VR Figure from Shining: Kirika Towa Alma

While fans in the West will finally be able to experience Shining Resonance Refrain later this summer, fans in Japan got a different announcement today. Earlier today, Sega announced that VR Figure from Shining: Kirika Towa Alma will launch for PlayStation VR later this summer. The game, which will launch via the PlayStation Store, allows players to check out a virtual reality world filled with Kirika.

According to the company, the main mode of the VR game is called “Figure Viewing Mode,” and will allow players to check out Kirika across various angles. A secondary mode, known as “Event Viewing Mode,” will allow players to watch a part of Kirika’s date event, giving players a chance to feel like they’re one of the characters in the game. There has been no price point or concrete release information about the game, so we’ll have to wait on that, but in the meantime take solace in knowing you’ll be able to hang out with Kirika in VR soon enough, if that’s your thing.

For more on the upcoming Shining Resonance Refrain, check out a description of the game below:

Remastered with New Refrain Mode Shining Resonance Refrain remasters the original Shining Resonance, previously released on PlayStation 3 only in Japan, and features dual audio with English and Japanese voices. In addition to all of the original’s DLC, now included as part of the base “Original Mode,” Shining Resonance Refrain packs a new “Refrain Mode,” unlocking the Imperial Princess Excella and Dragonslayer Jinas as party members for a new experience – just be sure to save this for your second playthrough to avoid any spoilers! With real-time action combat, it will be important to utilize each party member’s unique abilities and strengths while deepening relationships with each character. Through events and dates, get to know your party members to unlock their full potential on the battlefield! Depending on the bonds of the characters, “Resonance” may occur between them, providing a new level of support, leading to victory.

VR Figure from Shining: Kirika Towa Alma launches sometime this Summer in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]