Tomorrow starts another chapter in the long running story of Kazuma Kiryu and his trials surrounding his life and his past with the Yakuza. The latest chapter in the story, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, has Kiryu playing father and protecting the son of Haruka Sawamura. For those wanting to catch up on all the news surrounding the game, including our review, we have compiled all the big Yakuza 6 info into this single post.

Clan Creator Mode Detailed, Features NJPW Stars

SEGA Talks About the Localization Process

How to unlock the Yakuza 6 NJPW Characters

Learn About Yakuza 6‘s Wide Range of Minigames

Learn More About Yakuza 6‘s Clan Creator Minigame

Tyler Treese reviewed Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and had the following to say about the title.

Yakuza 6: Song of Life has the tough task of wrapping up Kiryu’s story, one that has spanned three console generations. SEGA manages to close his journey on a high note by staying true to the character’s core principles. He remains a man who cares more about those around him than his own needs, and this is shown off in the beginning as he once again serves time behind bars in order to redeem himself for his family. The focus is purely on Kiryu and a new cast of characters for the most part as Goro Majima, Daigo Dojima, and many other mainstays only appear during the opening and ending moments.

