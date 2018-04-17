Latest Spacejacked Trailer Shows Off More Tower Defense Mayhem

After being out for about a year on PC, developers Rotten Mage are getting ready to release their fast-paced arcade tower defense title Spacejacked on PlayStation 4 in just over a week. To celebrate the date getting closer and in order to get fans excited, the studio has released a brand new trailer for the game that shows off the title on PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation Vita. In it, players will get a good look at what to expect from the chaotic tower defense title.

You can check out the full trailer for the upcoming game below:

When the game comes out, players will find themselves in the shoes of Dave, a technician who must protect his spaceship from aliens while also preparing to jump into hyperspace. When the game launches on April 26, it will run players $9.99 and be available on the PlayStation Network. The PlayStation Vita version of the game, still in development, and will be launching at a later date. For more on the upcoming title, check out below for a brief overview of the features in the game:

Play through the Story Campaign and escape from the clutches of the evil alien scum.

Rescue scientists and unlock weapon upgrades!

Enjoy the even faster-paced Endless Mode and compete for highscore with friends!

Play Challenge Mode with demanding set-pieces only fit for the most hardcore!

Over 10 types of filthy alien scum! 7 arenas to defend!

Spacejacked will launch on April 26, 2018 for Playstation 4.